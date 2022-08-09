Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32 billion-$15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day moving average of $204.66.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after buying an additional 142,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,094,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,116,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,114,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

