Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Cap of $73.00 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $73.00 million and $16.69 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $112.15 or 0.00470533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 149.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.48 or 0.01952905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.