Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Cap of $73.00 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $73.00 million and $16.69 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $112.15 or 0.00470533 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 149.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.48 or 0.01952905 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014654 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
