ImageCoin (IMG) Price Up 148.6% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 54.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 148.6% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $46,801.24 and $1,814.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00255762 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,961,718 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.