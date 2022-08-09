Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Stock Price Down 35%

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 35% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 22,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 6,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Imagin Medical Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18.
About Imagin Medical
Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imagin Medical (IMEXF)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.