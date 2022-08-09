iMe Lab Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $534,138.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
iMe Lab Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
