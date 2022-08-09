IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.76).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,260.89 ($15.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,260.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,361.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,137 ($13.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

