Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $314,370.70 and approximately $1,565.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

