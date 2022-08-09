Informa plc (IFJPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Informa Stock Performance

IFJPY stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $720.00.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

