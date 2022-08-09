Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 305,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,176. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $293.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 168,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 145,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

