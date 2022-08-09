Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

