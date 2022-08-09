Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after buying an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.