Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,650 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 102,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 237,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga Stock Performance

ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Zynga Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.