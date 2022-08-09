Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $235,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.