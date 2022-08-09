Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

SNY stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

