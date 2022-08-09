Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $58.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,886. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

