Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $58.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.
Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:IR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,886. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
