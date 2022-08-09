Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.90-7.45 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

