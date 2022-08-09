Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.
Inseego Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
