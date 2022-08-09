Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Inseego Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

Inseego Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 119.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inseego by 54.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

