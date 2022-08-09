Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 2,774 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,726. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.