Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after buying an additional 1,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,483. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
