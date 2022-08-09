Interactive Financial Advisors Has $329,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,869 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.