Interactive Financial Advisors Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. 7,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.