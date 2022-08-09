Interactive Financial Advisors Has $438,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.63. 160,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

