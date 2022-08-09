Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust comprises 5.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.01. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,239. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $89.12 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

