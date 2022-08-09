Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 682,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 184,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $48.30.

