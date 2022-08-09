Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

