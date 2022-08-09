Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 36 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 1.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.97. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.70 and a 200-day moving average of $343.75. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $284.31 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

