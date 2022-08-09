International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $29.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 21,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,046.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $753,626.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,191. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in International Money Express by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

