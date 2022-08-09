International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $35.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 8,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Seaways by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in International Seaways by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

