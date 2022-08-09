Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Intuit by 50.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,165,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,245,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Insider Activity

Intuit Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $459.11. 5,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

