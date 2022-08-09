Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.20), RTT News reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Invacare Stock Performance

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Invacare has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Get Invacare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invacare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invacare

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,663.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,663.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 241,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $261,057.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 491,720 shares of company stock valued at $606,558 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 253,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 248,791 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Invacare by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.