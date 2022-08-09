Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,072,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

