Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.57. 1,189,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,072,488. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

