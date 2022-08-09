Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

RYT stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.47. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,029. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $227.97 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.70.

