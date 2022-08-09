Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR):

8/2/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $570.00 to $580.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $457.00 to $530.00.

8/2/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00.

7/20/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $475.00.

7/19/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems was given a new $550.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded down $22.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,875. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.86.

Get Monolithic Power Systems Inc alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $13,609,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.