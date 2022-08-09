Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for V.F. (VFC)

V.F. (NYSE: VFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $46.00.

8/1/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $60.00.

7/25/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $59.00.

7/21/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00.

V.F. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 196,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,623. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

Get VF Co alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at V.F.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.