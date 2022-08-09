Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 48,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,395 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 1,078,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,739,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

