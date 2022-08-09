Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $38.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,092.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064007 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

