Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after buying an additional 2,354,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after buying an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.