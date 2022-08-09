IoTeX 1-Day Volume Tops $13.76 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $330.57 million and $13.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00174175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00129033 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

