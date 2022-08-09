Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

IOVA opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.