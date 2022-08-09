IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.38.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.