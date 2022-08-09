IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14. 1,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 1.73% of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.