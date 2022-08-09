IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14. 1,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 1.73% of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

