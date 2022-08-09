IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $232.60. The company had a trading volume of 561,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,983. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $223.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

