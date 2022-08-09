iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.4% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,758 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

