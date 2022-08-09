iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. 8,404,758 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

