iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

CRBN stock opened at $146.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.58. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $132.61 and a 12-month high of $176.59.

