iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,293 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 673,541 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

