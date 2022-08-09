iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Cut by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,688 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $33,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 673,541 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

