iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after buying an additional 853,823 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,657. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

