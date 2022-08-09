iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,716,000 after buying an additional 170,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.